Mighty Are the Women! Athletes on the Washington Husky Softball team are living up to their motto in the College World Series.

UW beat Oklahoma 2-0 on Thursday to advance in the Opening Round held in Oklahoma City.

The following eight teams are competing in the Women's College World Series: Arizona State, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Oklahoma, Oregon, UCLA and the Washington Huskies.

The tournament is a two-bracket, double elimination system, with the national championship held June 4-6.

