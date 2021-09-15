x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
College

USC interim coach Williams out to turn connections into wins

Interim coach Donte Williams will try to use the bonds he's formed with players as a recruiter to salvage Southern California's football season.
Credit: AP
In this undated photo provided by the University of Southern California Athletics, USC associate coach Donte Williams looks on during NCAA college football practice in Los Angeles. Williams, the Trojans' cornerbacks coach and associate head coach, is taking over for the rest of the season alongside offensive coordinator Graham Harrell and defensive coordinator Todd Orlando, after the school fired head coach Clay Helton on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (John McGillen/University of Southern California Athletics via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Interim coach Donte Williams will try to use the bonds he's formed with players as a recruiter to salvage Southern California's football season.

He may also leave athletic director Mike Bohn with a difficult decision to make as the West Coast's historic college football power searches for a new leader. 

Williams has overseen just a handful of practices since being named interim coach following the firing of Clay Helton. 

His first game in charge comes Saturday when the Trojans travel to Washington State.

Related Articles