Unbeaten Gonzaga remains #1 in Top 25

Michigan finally broke the stranglehold of Gonzaga and Baylor atop The Associated Press men's college basketball poll, taking advantage of the Bears' loss at Kansas to leap into the No. 2 spot behind the Bulldogs.

Illinois climbed one spot to fourth and Iowa gave the Big Ten three teams in the top five.

West Virginia continued its steady climb, up four spots to No. 6 after its third straight win.

Ohio State fell three spots to seventh after losing to the Hawkeyes. Alabama, Houston and Villanova rounded out the top 10.