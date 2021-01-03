x
Unbeaten Gonzaga remains #1 in Top 25

Michigan finally broke the stranglehold of Gonzaga and Baylor atop The AP college basketball poll, taking advantage of the Bears' loss at Kansas to leap to No. 2.
Gonzaga forward Drew Timme celebrates his basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Loyola Marymount in Spokane, Wash., Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Gonzaga won 86-69. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Michigan finally broke the stranglehold of Gonzaga and Baylor atop The Associated Press men's college basketball poll, taking advantage of the Bears' loss at Kansas to leap into the No. 2 spot behind the Bulldogs. 

Illinois climbed one spot to fourth and Iowa gave the Big Ten three teams in the top five. 

West Virginia continued its steady climb, up four spots to No. 6 after its third straight win. 

Ohio State fell three spots to seventh after losing to the Hawkeyes. Alabama, Houston and Villanova rounded out the top 10. 

Oklahoma State, Purdue and Colorado joined the poll while Southern California, Tennessee and Missouri dropped out.