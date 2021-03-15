UConn coach Geno Auriemma tests positive for coronavirus

UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at home.

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at home.

The school made the announcement hours before it was expected to be named the top seed in the NCAA Tournament.

UConn says the Hall of Famer received a positive result from a test taken Sunday and isn't experiencing any symptoms.

The team's head physician says contact tracing protocols revealed that Auriemma didn't have close contact with any other team member since Friday.