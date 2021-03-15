x
UConn coach Geno Auriemma tests positive for coronavirus

UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at home.
Credit: AP
Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma talks to his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova in the Big East tournament semifinals at Mohegan Sun Arena, Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at home.

The school made the announcement hours before it was expected to be named the top seed in the NCAA Tournament. 

UConn says the Hall of Famer received a positive result from a test taken Sunday and isn't experiencing any symptoms. 

The team's head physician says contact tracing protocols revealed that Auriemma didn't have close contact with any other team member since Friday. 

The rest of the team, which has tested negative, plans to leave Tuesday for the tournament in San Antonio.