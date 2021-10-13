UCLA picked to win Pac-12 basketball title in preseason poll

UCLA is the favorite to win the Pac-12 after reaching the Final Four last season. While the Cougars and Huskies are predicted to finish in the bottom half.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — UCLA is an overwhelming favorite to win the Pac-12 after reaching the Final Four last season. While the Cougars and Huskies are predicted to finish in the bottom half of the conference.

The Bruins' men's basketball team received 32 votes from 34 media members who cover the league in the preseason poll.

Oregon received the other two first-place votes and was second, followed by Southern California, Arizona and Oregon State. UCLA made a surprise run to the Final Four last spring after losing in the semifinals of the Pac-12 Tournament.

Most of the key players from that team return, led by guard Johnny Juzang.

Oregon has won the past two Pac-12 regular-season titles and will have a new-look roster.