Filip Petrusev scored 16 points, Corey Kispert added 15 and top-ranked Gonzaga rolled to a 87-62 victory over Loyola Marymount on Saturday.

It was the Bulldogs' 31st straight regular-season win in West Coast Conference play.

That ties them with the San Francisco squads led by Bill Russell and K.C. Jones for the second-longest streak in conference history. Pepperdine has the record at 32.

Gonzaga had five players in double figures. Ryan Woolridge scored 13, Admon Gilder added 12 and Drew Timme 10. Eli Scott paced Loyola Marymount with 20 points.