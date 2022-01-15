Timme scores 32, leads No. 2 Gonzaga to rout of Santa Clara

Drew Timme scored 32 points and Andrew Nembhard had 19 as No. 2 Gonzaga routed Santa Clara 115-83 for its 24th consecutive West Coast Conference victory.

The Bulldogs, who lead the nation in both scoring and field goal percentage, eclipsed the century mark for the third consecutive game and shot 58.7% from the field (44 for 75).

Seven-foot freshman Chet Holmgren, expected to be a top pick in this year's NBA draft, had 11 points and 12 rebounds.