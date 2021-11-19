x
College

Timme scores 25 as No. 1 Gonzaga tops Bellarmine 92-50

Timme scores 25 as No. 1 Gonzaga tops Bellarmine 92-50 on Friday night, extending the nation's longest home winning streak to 55 games.
Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) shoots next to Bellarmine forward Curt Hopf (42) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Spokane, Wash. Gonzaga won 92-50. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Drew Timme scored 25 points as top-ranked Gonzaga dominated Bellarmine 92-50 on Friday night, extending the nation's longest home winning streak to 55 games.

Julian Strawther added 19 points for Gonzaga (4-0), which has not lost at home since 2018. 

Dylan Penn scored 14 points for Bellarmine (0-4), a member of the Atlantic Sun Conference in its second season of Division I basketball. Bellarmine was hurt by 40% shooting and 18 turnovers. 

Freshman center Chet Holmgren had 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting for Gonzaga, as well as five rebounds and five assists.

