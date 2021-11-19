Timme scores 25 as No. 1 Gonzaga tops Bellarmine 92-50 on Friday night, extending the nation's longest home winning streak to 55 games.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Drew Timme scored 25 points as top-ranked Gonzaga dominated Bellarmine 92-50 on Friday night, extending the nation's longest home winning streak to 55 games.

Julian Strawther added 19 points for Gonzaga (4-0), which has not lost at home since 2018.

Dylan Penn scored 14 points for Bellarmine (0-4), a member of the Atlantic Sun Conference in its second season of Division I basketball. Bellarmine was hurt by 40% shooting and 18 turnovers.