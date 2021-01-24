Timme scores 22, leads No. 1 Gonzaga over Pacific 95-49

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Drew Timme scored 22 points and freshman Jalen Suggs came close to a triple-double as top-ranked and undefeated Gonzaga crushed Pacific 95-49 for its 19th consecutive victory dating to last season.
Corey Kispert had 16 points and Joel Ayayi scored 12 for Gonzaga, which won its 47th consecutive home game — the longest streak in the nation.
Suggs finished with nine points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.
Daniss Jenkins scored 17 points for Pacific, which tried to play its slowdown game but was undone by poor shooting.