Timme scores 22, leads No. 1 Gonzaga over Pacific 95-49

Drew Timme scored 22 points and freshman Jalen Suggs came close to a triple-double as top-ranked and undefeated Gonzaga crushed Pacific 95-49.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Drew Timme scored 22 points and freshman Jalen Suggs came close to a triple-double as top-ranked and undefeated Gonzaga crushed Pacific 95-49 for its 19th consecutive victory dating to last season.

Corey Kispert had 16 points and Joel Ayayi scored 12 for Gonzaga, which won its 47th consecutive home game — the longest streak in the nation.

Suggs finished with nine points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

Pretty sure we're all thinking like Greg Heister after these passes by @JalenSuggs2020 and @drewtimme2 pic.twitter.com/ta0MIwYrxg — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) January 24, 2021