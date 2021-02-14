Timme leads unbeaten No. 1 Gonzaga over San Francisco 100-61

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Drew Timme scored 28 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as top-ranked and undefeated Gonzaga blasted San Francisco 100-61 on Saturday, lifting the Bulldogs to at least 20 wins for the 24th consecutive season.
Aaron Cook, Joel Ayayi and Corey Kispert each scored 12 points for Gonzaga (20-0, 11-0 West Coast), which won its 24th consecutive game dating to last season.
This was their fifth straight road game.Khalil Shabazz and Jamaree Bouyea each scored 14 points for San Francisco (10-10, 4-6), which lost for the 21st consecutive time to Gonzaga since its last victory in 2012.