Timme leads unbeaten No. 1 Gonzaga over San Francisco 100-61

Drew Timme scored 28 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as top-ranked and undefeated Gonzaga blasted San Francisco 100-61 on Saturday.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Drew Timme scored 28 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as top-ranked and undefeated Gonzaga blasted San Francisco 100-61 on Saturday, lifting the Bulldogs to at least 20 wins for the 24th consecutive season.

Aaron Cook, Joel Ayayi and Corey Kispert each scored 12 points for Gonzaga (20-0, 11-0 West Coast), which won its 24th consecutive game dating to last season.