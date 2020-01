Killian Tillie had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 1 Gonzaga beat BYU 92-69 for its 12th consecutive win.

The Zags stretched their home win streak to 34 in a row, tops in the county, and also became the first school to 20 wins this season.

Corey Kispert scored 19 points for Gonzaga, and Joel Ayayi and Admon Gilder had 14 apiece.

T.J. Haws scored 17 points and Jake Toolson had 16 for BYU.