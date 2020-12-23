Shorthanded Cal uses late run to beat Seattle U 70-65

Ryan Betley scored 17 points, Joel Brown had all 12 of his in the second half and shorthanded California used a late run to beat Seattle University 70-65.

Cal was without its top-two scorers in Matt Bradley (19.1 points per game) and Grant Anticevich (10.3), and trailed for the first 32 minutes of the game.

Betley banked in a 3-pointer with 7:17 to go for Cal's first lead.

Kuany Kuany added 11 points and Andre Kelly had eight points and 11 rebounds for Cal.