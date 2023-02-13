Seattle U's Luderer, granddaughter of Vin Scully, dedicates season to her 'guardian angel'

Scully passed away a few months after his granddaughter was named WAC Freshman of the Year. Grace Luderer hopes to make him even more proud in her sophomore season.

SEATTLE — It's that time of the year on the campus of Seattle University.

It's time for Redhawks softball.

In the circle and on the pitching rubber, the red hair of Grace Luderer is a reminder of where she comes from and who she plays for.

Luderer is Seattle U's sophomore ace.

In 2022, she became the first freshman in school history to strike out 100 batters.

"I had to just get thrown into some big games even against UW and it was nerve-wracking, but it was definitely a rewarding process for me," Luderer said.

Luderer said she wants to make the sequel season even better, in part because it's her first season without the man she called her best friend.

"He was one of my biggest supporters," Luderer said.

It was a supporter from southern California.

"Growing up when I was little, I actually never really realized how big he really was to people," Luderer "He was just my grandpa at the end of the day."

Luderer is the granddaughter of Vin Scully.

"The whole world saw him as this very professional guy who was a great broadcaster with some stories, but as my grandfather, his stories just got better," Luderer said. "Bedtime stories were my favorite thing or even dinner table conversations."



Luderer said there were times it felt like those conversations were carried over to the broadcast.

"He'd tell stories about our family or something that related to our family that only we could understand," Luderer said.

For Luderer, that was her grandfather's greatest gift — to make her feel understood.

"I'm the only one with red hair," Luderer said. "My mom doesn't have red hair, none of my aunt's or uncles. My dad doesn't, none of my cousins. (My grandfather) always reminded me how beautiful and special it is. It was just a great bond we had because he'd always call me his redhead."

ifact, Scully's red hair was so unmistakable, he'd have trouble watching Luderer games in person.

"Once he showed up, rather than him being able to watch my games, it was people being like, 'Oh my god. Vin Scully's here,'" Luderer said.

Yet Scully was still an avid supporter of Luderer's softball career.

He even sent a personalized "Good Luck" video to the Seattle U on Opening Day last year.

Vin Scully’s ready for our first home games, are you? See you tonight!#TogetherWeSoar pic.twitter.com/mYNfYOhnYJ — Seattle U Softball 🥎 (@seattleusb) March 9, 2022

"Especially for my favorite redhead by the name of Grace Luderer," Scully said in the clip.

Scully passed away last August, a few months after Luderer was named WAC Freshman of the Year.

Luderer said her goal this season is straightforward.

"Make him proud even though I know I did," Luderer said.

She said she knows he was watching and wishing her a very pleasant good evening wherever she may be.