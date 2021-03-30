Sampson savors magical moment by reflecting on Heathcote

x
Houston coach Kelvin Sampson savored Monday night's magical moment.
Credit: AP
Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson celebrates beating Oregon State 67-61 during an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Houston coach Kelvin Sampson savored Monday night's magical moment.

After Houston beat Oregon State to reach the Final Four, Sampson and his wife, Karen, walked over and waved to Cougars fans. 

Then he celebrated his second Final Four trip by hugging his children, Kellen, an assistant coach, and Lauren, Houston's director of basketball operations. 

Finally, he took a few moments to reflect on the man who would have enjoyed the game even more than him or Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle —- the late national-championship winning coach Jud Heathcote of Michigan State.