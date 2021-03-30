Sampson savors magical moment by reflecting on Heathcote

Houston coach Kelvin Sampson savored Monday night's magical moment.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Houston coach Kelvin Sampson savored Monday night's magical moment.

After Houston beat Oregon State to reach the Final Four, Sampson and his wife, Karen, walked over and waved to Cougars fans.

Then he celebrated his second Final Four trip by hugging his children, Kellen, an assistant coach, and Lauren, Houston's director of basketball operations.