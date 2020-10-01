Joel Ayayi scored 20 points and Filip Petrusev added 17 for top-ranked Gonzaga, which sprinted past San Diego 94-50 Thursday night.

The Zags got a laugher after playing two close West Coast Conference games. Corey Kispert added 10 points for Gonzaga, which improved to 17-1 overall and 3-0 in the WCC.

The Zags won their ninth straight game since their only loss, to Michigan on Nov. 29. Killian Tillie had 10 rebounds.

Braun Hartfield and two other Toreros scored nine apiece. USD fell to 7-11 and 0-3.

It lost to Gonzaga for the 11th straight time and the 22nd time in the last 23 games.