Filip Petrusev scored 21 points as No. 2 Gonzaga beat Loyola Marymount 85-67 for its 16th consecutive victory.

Admon Gilder and Drew Timme each scored 17 points for Gonzaga. The Zags won their 36th consecutive home game, the longest active streak in the nation.

Five Zags scored in double figures. Eli Scott scored 15 and Ivan Alipiev 12 for Loyola Marymount.

The Lions lost their fourth game in a row and 23rd straight to Gonzaga.