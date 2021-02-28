x
Perfect Zags: No. 1 Gonzaga stays unbeaten, tops LMU 86-69

Corey Kispert made six 3-pointers and finished with 24 points, and No. 1 Gonzaga remained the only unbeaten in the country with a 86-69 win over Loyola Marymount.
Credit: AP
Gonzaga coach Mark Few, left, hugs forward Corey Kispert after Kispert, a senior playing his last home game, left the court near the end of the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Loyola Marymount in Spokane, Wash., Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Gonzaga won 86-69. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Corey Kispert made six 3-pointers and finished with 24 points, and No. 1 Gonzaga remained the only unbeaten in the country with a 86-69 win over Loyola Marymount.

The Bulldogs won their 51st straight home game to set a school record and finished off a perfect regular season. 

Gonzaga has won 28 straight games dating to last season and is the first team to finish the regular season unbeaten since Kentucky in 2014-15. 

The Bulldogs are the only remaining unbeaten in Division I after No. 2 Baylor lost at Kansas. 

Gonzaga now gets a lengthy break before the West Coast Conference tournament begins.