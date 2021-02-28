Perfect Zags: No. 1 Gonzaga stays unbeaten, tops LMU 86-69

Corey Kispert made six 3-pointers and finished with 24 points, and No. 1 Gonzaga remained the only unbeaten in the country with a 86-69 win over Loyola Marymount.

The Bulldogs won their 51st straight home game to set a school record and finished off a perfect regular season.

Gonzaga has won 28 straight games dating to last season and is the first team to finish the regular season unbeaten since Kentucky in 2014-15.

The Bulldogs are the only remaining unbeaten in Division I after No. 2 Baylor lost at Kansas.

51 straight wins in The Kennel. This one was special. pic.twitter.com/CeVIvfw7vU — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) February 28, 2021