Paul Silvi: What do Die Hard and new UW football coach Kalen DeBoer have in common?

KING 5 Sports Director Paul Silvi explains how UW head football coach Kalen DeBoer has no plans of being second best.

SEATTLE — The University of Washington may not have made a splash with the hiring of new head football coach Kalen Deboer, but in this world of knee-jerk reactions (especially on Twitter), use that leg to pump the brakes instead of jerking.

The history of missing on the first choice, but hitting on the second, third and fourth, is a common one in sports. The Huskies actually had one of the more positive experiences with a fourth-choice coach. When they hired a head coach for the men's basketball team back in 2002, it was widely known Lorenzo Romar was number four on the wish list. The Huskies pursued Missouri's Quin Snyder, Gonzaga's Mark Few and Minnesota's Dan Monson.

Instead, Romar gave the Dawgs 15 seasons -- all winning seasons with the exception of his first and his last. Romar was a 3-time Pac-12 Coach Of The Year, winning two regular-season titles and three tournament titles.

Solid hire? No question.

Like Romar, Pete Carroll knows what it's like to be fourth on the depth chart. Before he was the Seahawks' top choice in 2010, he was USC's number four back in 2000, behind Mike Riley, Dennis Erickson and Mike Bellotti. Over the next decade, Carroll led USC to seven Pac-12 titles and a national championship.

Up the road from USC is Hollywood, a place where second, third and fourth choices have prospered over the years. Can you imagine the lead role in the Die Hard movies going to top choice Arnold Schwarzenegger? What about Mel Gibson or Sylvester Stallone? Bruce Willis wound up being the last choice and the best choice to play detective John McClain.

Tom Selleck as Indian Jones instead of Harrison Ford?

Matthew Broderick instead of Bryan Cranston in Breaking Bad?

Can you even imagine John Travolta as Forrest Gump and not Tom Hanks?

You get the idea.

Maybe life really is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you're gonna get.

Like hiring a new head football coach.

The University of Washington is hoping Kalen Deboer is the answer. A coach who has just 12 wins in major college football.