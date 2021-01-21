Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott to step down at end of June

The Pac-12 and commissioner Larry Scott have agreed to part ways. Scott has served the league as commissioner for 11 years.

The move becomes effective June 30.

The search for a new commissioner starts immediately.



The Pac-12 executive committee will start the search for a new commissioner, immediately. Kirk H. Schulz, Washington State University president; and Ana Mari Cauce, president of the University of Washington sit on that committee.

Scott has been under heavy scrutiny over the last few years. Many of the issues have surrounded the launch of the Pac-12 network. It had a rough beginning and it's still not on DirecTV. Plus, the league hasn't received a windfall of cash, like other competing conferences.