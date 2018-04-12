On Sunday, it was revealed that Ohio State will end its 2018 season in the Rose Bowl.

As it turns out, the 'Grandaddy of Them All' will also mark the end of Urban Meyer's time as the Buckeyes' head coach.

On Tuesday, Meyer announced his retirement effective immediately following Ohio State's Jan. 1 matchup vs. Washington in Pasadena. He will be replaced on a full-time basis by current Buckeyes offensive coordinator Ryan Day.

Meyer is holding a news conference Tuesday at 2 p.m to discuss his retirement. WKYC will stream it live here. (MOBILE APP USERS: Tap here to watch it.)

Day and Ohio State athletics director Gene Smith are also expected to speak.

Meyer's retirement comes on the heels of a year that saw plenty of success on the field, but also controversy off it. In August, Meyer was suspended for the first three games of the season -- as well as training camp -- following an investigation into his handling of claims of domestic violence made against former assistant coach Zach Smith.

In his absence, Day served as interim head coach, compiling a 3-0 start to what was ultimately a second straight Big Ten championship season.

During the Buckeyes' run to a 12-1 record, Meyer dealt with health issues, most notably a brain cyst which has caused severe headaches -- one of which brought him to his knees during the Buckeyes' October matchup against Indiana.

On Friday, Football Scoop reported that Meyer wouldn't be coaching past the 2019 season and that an agreement was already in place for the 39-year-old Day to succeed him.

As it turns out, the transition in Columbus is taking place much sooner than that.

In seven seasons at Ohio State, Meyer compiled an 82-9 record, three Big Ten championships, the 2015 College Football Playoff championship and a perfect 7-0 record over rival Michigan.

