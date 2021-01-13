Oregon men's hoops paused for virus protocols

The Ducks won’t play planned games at home against Arizona State on Thursday and Arizona on Saturday. The games will be rescheduled.

Oregon (9-2, 4-1 Pac-12) is in second place in the Pac-12 behind UCLA. The Ducks were coming off a 79-73 victory at Utah on Saturday.

The Cougars or Huskies will not play the Ducks until the first week in February. So for the time being, the pause by Oregon shouldn't effect WSU or UW's schedule, at this moment. The Ducks have a few weeks to get their issues with Covid-19 under control.