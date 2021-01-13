x
College

Oregon men's hoops paused for virus protocols

The 22nd-ranked Oregon men's basketball team has paused all team-related activities because of COVID-19 protocols.
Credit: AP
Oregon guard Chris Duarte, center, goes to the basket as Utah's Mikael Jantunen (20) and Branden Carlson (35) defend in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

The Ducks won’t play planned games at home against Arizona State on Thursday and Arizona on Saturday. The games will be rescheduled.

Oregon (9-2, 4-1 Pac-12) is in second place in the Pac-12 behind UCLA. The Ducks were coming off a 79-73 victory at Utah on Saturday.

The Cougars or Huskies will not play the Ducks until the first week in February.  So for the time being, the pause by Oregon shouldn't effect WSU or UW's schedule, at this moment.  The Ducks have a few weeks to get their issues with Covid-19 under control.