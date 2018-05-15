Brooke Lancaster was born with one hand but she isn't letting it slow her down, especially on the soccer pitch.

Her latest goal: Returning Seattle Pacific University to soccer prominence.

With the school year wrapping up, so too is the spring season for the SPU soccer team.

The Falcons didn't make the post-season this year, but over the past two decades, Seattle Pacific has proven to be a national contender.

Since 2003 the Falcons have made the NCAA tournament 14 times and won a national title in 2008.

"The great thing, the bar is set very high for SPU soccer, and I think it attracts a certain type of student athlete that really wants to play under that kind of pressure, under that kind of expectation and we find kids that thrive under that environment," said Coach Arby Busey.

Brooke, a midfielder, is one of those kids. The junior from Lake Tapps started playing soccer when she was 6.

"I loved it ever since I was a kid, I played a bunch of sports, but it was always soccer that stuck out to me," said Brooke, "The only thing that holds you back is yourself."

"Brooke Lancaster is a perfect example of someone who constantly wants to challenge herself and wants to be pushed, wants to live with high expectations," added Busey.

It's something Brooke learned at an early age, "I really didn't see myself as different, I knew I was, but I didn't let it affect me."

Her parents Scott and Nicole made sure she understood one very important thing, "They always told me when I was growing up, that you are not different and don't let anyone tell you otherwise, you can do anything you put your mind too."

The advice paid off at an early age. In elementary school Brooke watched her friends master the monkey bars with ease. For Brooke, the bars would be her first big obstacle.

She couldn't find a way across without falling, until she did.

"I practiced and practiced and practiced, tried so many different ways and I ended up conquering those monkey bars and I think that was a big turning point in my life to really establish that no matter what obstacles or challenges are put in front of me, I can do anything I put my mind to and I will prove to anyone and everyone that I can do anything everyone else can."

While her sisters would excel at tennis, Brooke's love was soccer. And from the weight room to the field, her parents made sure that they treated Brooke exactly the same as her siblings.

"They didn't let me off easy, they challenged me and I think that's really what helped me to grow and it's really helped me to become such a hard worker and if not anything, it's made me better," said Brooke.

Brooke's hard work also made her teams better. When she was 11, her club team, Synergy, won a state championship.

At Sumner high, she helped the Spartans win back-to-back state titles.

"To be part of a team that won a state championship and then another after that, back-to-back, and to have that under my belt, and be part of a legacy at Sumner is an unbelievable feeling," said Brooke.

Four years later, Brooke is still dazzling with her defense, passing and dribbling.

"I was made this this way for a reason, I was made unique for a reason."

Maybe it was to inspire, but then again, her teammates and coaches don't really notice anything different with Brooke.

"It's not something that any of us see on a regular basis. We see all that she is, more so than anything she is not, and she is so much for us. She is so special," said coach Busey.

And while Coach's words are exactly what Brooke loves to hear, she's also made it because she learned not to hide but to embrace.

"You're not born to blend in, when you are born to stand out, and so I think everyone is unique in their own way and show the world who you are. Work hard and don't hold back, just continue to be you," said Brooke.

Brooke is majoring in accounting. She currently has a 3.9 GPA and besides graduating with honors next year, she also has a big goal of helping to get SPU back to the NCAA tournament during her senior season.

