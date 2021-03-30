x
No call: Baylor women call foul after NCAA loss to UConn

DiJonai Carrington first got hit on her elbow, then smacked in the face before falling hard to the floor with Baylor down by one with one second to go against UConn.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — DiJonai Carrington first got hit on her elbow, then smacked in the face before falling hard to the floor with the Baylor women down by one with one second to go in the River Walk Region final against top-seeded UConn.

The Lady Bears wanted a foul called, but UConn felt the no-call was the right decision. Carrington's shot came up well short after contact. 

But she didn't get the opportunity to go the free throw line since no foul was called. 

Carrington and coach Kim Mulkey both say the foul was obvious. 

Even NBA superstar LeBron James agreed in a tweet. Baylor lost 69-67, ending its reign as national champion.