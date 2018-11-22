Duke's Maui mastery is over. Gonzaga blocked the Blue Devils out of another title.

Rui Hachimura scored 20 points and No. 3 Gonzaga blocked four shots in the final 46 seconds to hold off five-time champion Duke 89-87 Wednesday in the Maui Invitational title game.

WHAT A FINISH!



Gonzaga knocks off Duke for their first win ever vs. an AP No. 1 team! pic.twitter.com/NBLsh6bnW6 — ESPN (@espn) November 22, 2018

Duke (5-1) trailed by 16 in the second half before mounting a massive charge with a series of dunks and drives to the basket. After the Blue Devils tied it at 87-all, Hachimura scored on a hard drive to put Gonzaga up.

The Zags (6-0) missed four free throws to give Duke a final shot, but Brandon Clarke blocked R.J. Barrett's drive on the game's final play.

Gonzaga beat a No. 1 team for the first time and ended Duke's unbeaten streak on the Valley Isle (17-1) with its second Maui Invitational title.

Barrett had 23 points and Zion Williamson scored 22 for Duke.

Zach Norvell Jr. scored 18 points for the Zags.

