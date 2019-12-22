Filip Petrusev had 24 points and nine rebounds to help No. 2 Gonzaga beat Eastern Washington 112-77, clearing a path for the Bulldogs to become the sixth top-ranked team in the nation so far this season.

No. 1 Kansas lost to No. 18 Villanova 56-55 earlier Saturday. That gave Gonzaga a chance at attaining the top spot on Monday.

Gonzaga has reached No. 1 several times in recent years, including twice last season.

Admon Gilder scored 22 points and Ryan Woolridge added 15 points for Gonzaga (13-1), which has won five straight games since falling to Michigan in the title game of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

The Zags have won 30 straight home games, the longest streak in the nation.