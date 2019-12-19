Corey Kispert scored 26 points, Filip Petrusev added 20 and No. 2 Gonzaga rolled past North Carolina 94-81 on Wednesday night, handing the Tar Heels their fourth straight loss.

One of the most highly anticipated games ever inside Gonzaga's gym was a party most of the night for the home team. The Bulldogs won their fourth straight since suffering their only loss of the season against Michigan in the final of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Garrison Brooks led North Carolina with 16 points, but the Tar Heels have dropped four straight for the first time since the 2009-10 season.