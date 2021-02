SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Drew Timme scored 21 points, Jalen Suggs added 17 and No. 1 Gonzaga beat San Diego 106-69 on Saturday night, extending the nation's longest winning streak to 26 games.

Corey Kispert added 16 points to help Gonzaga to its 14th straight victory against San Diego and 49th consecutive win at home.

Josh Parish led San Diego with 13 points. It was just the second game for the Toreros since losing to Gonzaga 90-62 on Jan. 28 due to a lengthy pause because of COVID-19 concerns.