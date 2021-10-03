No. 1 Gonzaga rallies to beat BYU 88-78 in WCC title game

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jalen Suggs hit two late 3-pointers and scored 23 points, helping top-ranked Gonzaga survive its biggest test of an undefeated season to beat Brigham Young 88-78 in the West Coast Conference Tournament title game.
The Zags responded to their biggest halftime deficit in three years by locking down defensively and getting back to their efficient ways on offense.
Gonzaga has won a school-record 30 straight games over two seasons and will be the first team to enter the NCAA Tournament undefeated since Kentucky in 2015.