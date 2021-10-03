No. 1 Gonzaga rallies to beat BYU 88-78 in WCC title game

Jalen Suggs hit two late 3-pointers and scored 23 points, helping top-ranked Gonzaga survive and beat Brigham Young 88-78 in the WCC Tournament title game.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jalen Suggs hit two late 3-pointers and scored 23 points, helping top-ranked Gonzaga survive its biggest test of an undefeated season to beat Brigham Young 88-78 in the West Coast Conference Tournament title game.

The Zags responded to their biggest halftime deficit in three years by locking down defensively and getting back to their efficient ways on offense.

We are going dancing 🎉 pic.twitter.com/Hc7Dk2mfrL — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) March 10, 2021