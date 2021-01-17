No. 1 Gonzaga overcomes slow start, beats Saint Mary's 73-59

Corey Kispert had 17 points and five rebounds and No. 1 Gonzaga overcame a slow start, pulling away late to beat rival Saint Mary's 73-59.

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Corey Kispert had 17 points and five rebounds and No. 1 Gonzaga overcame a slow start with a surge to end the first half, pulling away late to beat rival Saint Mary's 73-59 for its 18th straight victory spanning the past two seasons.

Joel Ayayi scored 16 points to help the Bulldogs improve to 14-0 overall and 5-0 in the West Coast Conference.

A 4.5-magnitude earthquake in the South Bay shook the gym early in the second half.