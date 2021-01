Drew Timme had 19 points and was one of six Gonzaga players to score in double figures as the top-ranked Bulldogs routed Pepperdine 97-75.

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Drew Timme had 19 points and was one of six Gonzaga players to score in double figures as the top-ranked Bulldogs routed Pepperdine 97-75.

Andrew Nembhard came off the bench and finished with 17 points and eight assists, while Corey Kispert scored 16 and Aaron Cook a career-high 15.

Gonzaga has won 21 straight games dating to last season.