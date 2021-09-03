No. 1 Gonzaga blows out Saint Mary's 78-55 in WCC semifinals

Drew Timme scored 18 points as top-ranked Gonzaga racked up another lopsided win, blowing past Saint Mary's 78-55 in the WCC Tournament semifinals.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Drew Timme scored 18 points, Joel Ayayi added 16 and top-ranked Gonzaga racked up another lopsided win, blowing past Saint Mary's 78-55 in the West Coast Conference Tournament semifinals.

The Zags dominated from a big opening run and led by 18 at halftime to cruise into their nation-best 24th conference tournament title game.

Jalen Suggs scored 15 points and Gonzaga shot 53% to tie the school record with its 29th straight win, dating to last season.