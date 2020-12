Drew Timme scored 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds as top-ranked Gonzaga held off a late challenge to beat Northwestern State 95-78 for the second night in a row.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Drew Timme scored 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds as top-ranked Gonzaga held off a late challenge to beat Northwestern State 95-78 for the second night in a row.

Jalen Suggs added 19 points and Corey Kispert had 18 for Gonzaga, which owns the nation's longest home winning streak at 41 games.

Jairus Roberson scored 15 points to lead Northwestern State, which was playing its fourth game in five nights.