New EWU starting quarterback Gunner Talkington ready to take the reins of the Eagles' offense

Gunner Talkington is set to lead the Eagles' offense into Saturday's week one matchup with Tennessee State at Roos Field.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington's new starting quarterback met with the media for the first time Tuesday. Sixth-year senior Gunner Talkington is set to lead the offense after the departure of last year's Walter Payton Award winner Eric Barriere.

Talkington has had two stellar quarterbacks to watch and learn from over his time at EWU in Barriere and Gage Gubrud. He believes he is ready to run with this opportunity.

"All of the previous years, I just had to be the best teammate I could be. Now that I finally got my shot, I am going to try and take full advantage of it," Talkington said.

Talkington is not the only new member of the EWU offense this year. Offensive coordinator Jim Chapin is in his first year calling plays as well. Talkington believes in a simplistic approach to success this season.

"Doing my job is the main thing. I just want to keep the ball in our hands," Talkington said.

He is still adjusting to becoming the vocal leader of the offense.

"I try and do what I can and bring good energy to practices. I think I am a good leader by example, but I am trying to be a more vocal leader at the same time," Talkington said.

Head Coach Aaron Best has been impressed by Talkington throughout fall camp and believes he is the right choice to lead this team.

"I am excited for his opportunity to take this and run with it. One game is not going to define anything for anybody even though the world will tell you otherwise. He is going to be just fine and Coach Chapin is going to put him in good situations," Best said.

EWU fans will get their first look at the Talkington led offense on Saturday at Roos Field when the Eags take on Eddie George's Tennessee State Tigers. That game is set to kick off at 1:05 PM.

"I know everyone on the team is really excited to go hit someone else instead of each other this week, so energy is high right now and I'm just excited for it all," Talkington said.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.