NCAA's D1 Council hopes athlete pay rules hashed out in June

The NCAA Division I Council plans to act on legislative proposals next month that would allow athletes to be paid to be sponsors, social media influencers and more.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA Division I Council plans to act on legislative proposals next month that would allow athletes to be paid to be sponsors, social media influencers and product endorsers.

That word from the governing body for college sports. The council will take up the issue at its meeting June 22-23 with the goal of having legislation in place by July 1.