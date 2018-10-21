PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - Gardner Minshew threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Dezmon Patmon in the back of the end zone with 3:40 left and No. 25 Washington State beat No. 12 Oregon 34-20 on Saturday night.

The Cougars (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) capped one of the biggest days in program history by taking control of the North Division race. Washington State hosted ESPN's "College Gameday" and later celebrated its fourth straight victory over Oregon (6-1, 3-1).

Minshew was 39 of 51 for 323 yards and four touchdowns.

Down 27-0 at the half, Oregon pulled to 27-20 on Adam Stack's 23-yard field goal with 6:38 left. The Cougars got a huge play on the next drive from Travell Harris when he stole a pass from Oregon's Jevon Holland for a 37-yard gain into Oregon territory. Minshew then hit Harris for 11 yards to convert fourth-and-6 and, two plays later, Minshew hit Patmon for the touchdown that finally put away the Ducks.

Minshew had a pass intercepted by cornerback Deommodore Lenoir to start the game after driving deep into Oregon territory. Minshew and the Cougars then went on a tear, pulling away to the big halftime lead.

Washington State scored on its second possession on James Williams' 24-yard run. Williams bounced off several defenders and stiff- armed his way to the sideline. Minshew found wide receiver Renard Bell for a 16-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter, and added two more strikes in the final three minutes of the half - a 6-yarder to Easop Winston Jr. and a 15-yarder to Max Borghi.

Justin Herbertwas 25 of 44 for 270 yards and a TD for Oregon.

