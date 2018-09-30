PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - Gardner Minshew threw an 89-yard touchdown pass to Easop Winston Jr. late in the fourth quarter to lift Washington State to a 28-24 victory over Utah on Saturday.

Washington State (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) shredded the nation's No. 1 defense for 454 total yards and won its 10th straight home game.

Utah (2-2, 0-2) was coming off a bye week. The Utes defense came in allowing just 12.3 points and 204 yards per game.

Minshew completed 31 of 56 passes for three touchdowns and one interception.

Winston caught four passes for 115 yards.

Washington State marched to the Utah 17 on the opening drive, but Minshew was intercepted by Corrion Ballard near the end zone to end the scoring threat.

On the ensuing series, Utah's Britain Covey appeared to fumble after catching a pass and the ball was recovered by Washington State. But safety Skyler Thomas was called for targeting and ejected from the game and Utah retained the ball at midfield. Quarterback Tyler Huntley ran up the middle for 24 yards and a 7-0 Utah lead.

Minshew threw a short touchdown pass to Tay Martin on the next series to tie the score.

Zach Moss ran for a 6-yard touchdown to put Utah ahead. Minshew bootlegged 10 yards for a touchdown to tie the score at 14-14.

After Utah's first punt, Minshew fired a 65-yard touchdown pass to a streaking Dezmon Patmon, who caught the ball near midfield and ran untouched into the end zone.

Utah tied the score at 21-21 on Huntley's 1-yard plunge, and that stood at halftime.

The defenses took over in the second half.

Matt Gay kicked a 41-yard field goal on the first possession of the third to put Utah ahead 24-21. Blake Mazza tried a 52-yard field goal on the next series for WSU, but it was blocked by Maxs Tupai.

In the fourth, Minshew lofted an 89-yard touchdown pass to Winston to take a 28-24 lead with 4:14 left. Utah turned the ball over on downs with 50 seconds left when Huntley's pass fell short on fourth-and-20.

Utah: The Utes' slumbering offense woke up, but the defense could not stop WSU's Air Raid.

Washington State: Washington State has won 10 straight home games, dating to its latest loss in 2016. It's the Cougars' longest streak since winning nine in a row from 1941-46 (there was no football in 1943-44 because of the war).

Utah plays at No. 7 Stanford next Saturday

Washington State plays at Oregon State next Saturday.

