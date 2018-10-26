Patrick Baumgartner tackles numbers and data just like a linebacker might do to opposing running backs.

"Never played football, but always the armchair quarterback," Baumgartner said Thursday.

Baumgartner, of Kirkland, has worked at Microsoft for 15 years.

"I do analytics, and data strategy," he said. "I'm a data scientist at heart."

Baumgartner, who grew up in Pullman and graduated from Washington State University, is a Cougar Football fan. As a data guy, Baumgartner has been fascinated with head coach Mike Leach’s approach since the day he got on campus.

"The big thing with the air raid offense, which is what I got around to studying and trying to understand the air raid, is how do you create space and leverage the offense?" said Baumgartner.

He made a few mental notes, before embarking on a "once in a lifetime" trip to Cambodia earlier this year. Baumgartner’s older brother, State Senator Michael Baumgartner, invited him a trade mission there, which included Leach.

One thing led to another, and at a beachside bar, Baumgartner and Leach started talking. The armchair quarterback pitched the coach on his idea.

Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 5 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

"In the rule book, you can have a wide receiver snap the ball," recalls Baumgartner. "He was intrigued and asked me to draw up some plays."

So, the data analyst said he drew a play on a napkin, and another, not expecting much to come out of it.

But in September, Leach took that napkin idea and executed it on the field. Wide receiver Kyle Sweet hiked the ball to running back James Williams, who ran for a four-yard gain.

"It worked," said Baumgartner.

Leach would dub the formation "Big Gulp.”

But Leach wasn't done. He ran it again, and again in other games. The unorthodox formation created some interesting matchup problems.

Baumgartner was "just crossing my fingers it wasn't a turnover."

Then on Saturday, the Cougs played the Oregon Ducks in a nationally televised, high stakes tilt with the Pac-12 North lead on the line.

Early in the game, Leach went with Baumgartner's napkin idea. Baumgartner was there with his family in the stands and saw the formation.

"I was screaming run it up the middle, run it up the middle, run it up the middle."

Williams bounced out a potential tackle and took it to the end zone. The Cougs never relinquished the lead after that.

"I've never more nervous watching the Cougs then when they're running your play," admits Baumgartner.

He is thrilled with the team's 6-1 record.

"It's a once in a lifetime type thing for a sports fan," said Baumgartner. "It was exciting to be a part of it."

© 2018 KING