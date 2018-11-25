PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - Robert Franks scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Washington State beat Delaware State 80-52 Saturday night.

Ahmed Ali added 17 points for Washington State (3-1). Viont'e Daniels hit 3 of 6 from 3-point range and finished with 11 points for WSU.

Jonathan Mitchell scored 18 points with six rebounds for Delaware State (1-5).

Marvin Cannon hit a 3-pointer to close the first half and spark a 10-0 run that spanned the break. Ali hit a 3 to open the second half before CJ Elleby and Franks made back-to-back layups to make it 42-30 and the Cougars led by double figures the rest of the way.

Daniels hit two 3-pointers in a 55-second span and Ali added another that capped a 15-3 spurt and gave WSU a 22-point lead with 12:40 to play. Franks' layup with 3:49 gave the Cougars a 76-44 lead.

INJURIES

The Cougars played without junior Isaiah Wade. Wade is WSU's second-leading scorer in the early part of the season at 13.0 points per game.

BIG PICTURE

Washington State: After blowing out Delaware State, WSU is now on a two-game win streak. The opponents have been weak regarding record, but any win is huge for the young Cougar core. WSU will finish up their three-game home stretch when they face off against Cal State Northridge.

Delaware State: The Hornets are off to a terrible start after losing their fifth game of the young season. Their only win of the season is against the College of St. Elizabeth and will face a Penn team that has the same number of wins as Delaware State has losses. Things are not looking good for the Hornets who are in desperate need of a meaningful win.

UP NEXT

Delaware State plays Penn on Tuesday.

Washington State hosts Cal State Northridge on Tuesday.

