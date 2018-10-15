PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - Broadcaster Bob Robertson is retiring as a voice of Washington State sports.

The Hall of Fame broadcaster says age is behind his decision.

"I've been with the Cougars a lot of years, more than half a century, calling basketball, football for the fans around the Northwest and elsewhere around the country and I've enjoyed every minute of it," Robertson said.

"It is a matter of getting old is what it is. Everything seems to move a lot faster around me," Robertson said.

Robertson was in his 52nd year calling Cougar athletics. He was the play-by-play voice from 1964-2011 then moved over to the analyst chair for the past seven seasons.

He began his association with Washington State football in 1964. Robertson was behind the microphone for 589 Cougar football games.

