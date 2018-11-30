Fresh off their Apple Cup victory, the Washington Huskies have arrived in Santa Clara, California for the Pac-12 Championship. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday evening.

No. 10 ranked Washington face No. 17 Utah. Winner advances to the Rose Bowl.

Utah, which moved to the Pac-12 in 2011, has made a bowl game the past four years but is seeking its first trip ever to the Rose Bowl.

The Huskies haven't been to the Rose Bowl since the end of the 2000 season. They beat Colorado in the conference title game two years ago, earning a spot in the four-team playoff.

KING 5's Chris Egan and Michael Crowe traveled to Santa Clara with Husky fans eager to see the team bring home a win.

"I bought these tickets back in September," one UW alum told Crowe.

The Husky Marching Band landed late Thursday night. The band skipped the Apple Cup when a charter bus carrying a portion of the students overturned. More than 40 people were hospitalized, but only a few suffered serious injuries.

