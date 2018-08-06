FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) - Levi Jordan was 3 for 4 with two RBIs to extend his hitting streak to eight games and Washington beat Cal State Fullerton 8-5 on Friday in the Huskies' first NCAA Tournament super regional.



Washington scored two runs in the fifth inning - including Jordan's sacrifice fly - for Fullerton's only deficit this postseason. Freshman Kaiser Weiss hit a two-run double in the ninth after entering as a defensive replacement.



Washington (34-23) came in 0-8 against Fullerton.



Washington freshman starter Lucas Knowles struck out three while allowing five hits and one earned run. Closer Alex Hardy entered in the seventh and slated Game 2 starter Joe DeMers pitched the ninth.



Fullerton (35-24) was undone by five errors.



Sahid Valenzuela hit a two-out RBI triple in the seventh and scored on Jace Chamberlin's single to pull Fullerton to 6-5. Fullerton left the bases loaded in the eighth.



Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.