SEATTLE – The Huskies beat Alabama with a 3-2 win in extra innings to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three Super Regionals series. Sis Bates hit a two-run single in the seventh to tie the game up, with Taylor Van Zee's single to center scoring Kelly Burdick in the ninth to give Washington the win. The Huskies are 48-8 on the season now and one win away from a second consecutive Women's College World Series trip.

Gabbie Plain earned her 20th win of the season with a complete game, allowing only three hits all game and just one in the first six innings. Plain struck out nine in the game, retiring ten in a row at one point and finishing the game allowing only one baserunner to reach scoring position after the second inning.

Washington and Alabama will play again Saturday at 4:00 pm. If Alabama wins, they'll play on Sunday at 4:00 pm, with the winner advancing the Women's College World Series.

