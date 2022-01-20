x
College

NCAA ratifies new constitution, paving way to restructuring

NCAA member schools have ratified a new, pared-down constitution.
Credit: AP
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — NCAA member schools have ratified a new, pared-down constitution.

It clears the way for a decentralized approach to governing college sports that will hand more power to schools and conferences.

The NCAA's three divisions will now be empowered to govern themselves. College sports leaders hope that will reduce legal exposure for the NCAA after a resounding rebuke from the Supreme Court last year. 

For Division II and III, there will be little change. 

But there could be a massive overhaul in Division I, which has hundreds of big schools and millions of dollars tied closely to football and basketball.

    

