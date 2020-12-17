NCAA allows blanket waivers for all transfers immediately

The NCAA's Division I Council has granted blanket waivers for all athletes to play immediately.

The NCAA's announcement includes all Division I sports, but is contingent on certain criteria being met.

Transfers previously were required to sit out a season unless granted a waiver by the NCAA.

The NCAA had decided on waivers on a case-by-case basis, but had been more lenient during the coronavirus pandemic.