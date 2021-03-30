McDonald powers Arizona past Indiana and into Final Four

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Aari McDonald scored 33 points and No. 3 seed Arizona beat fourth-seeded Indiana 66-53 to earn its first trip to the Final Four of the women's NCAA Tournament.
McDonald did everything for the Wildcats, from slashing drives to a banked-in 3-pointer.
She briefly left the game with a twisted ankle with 2:35 left, but limped back on and scored six more points.
Arizona advanced to Friday's national semifinal against top-seeded UConn.
Mackenzie Holmes scored 20 points for Indiana, which was playing its first Elite Eight game.
For Arizona coach and former Storm forward Adia Barnes, it's her first trip to the Final Four as a coach.