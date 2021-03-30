x
McDonald powers Arizona past Indiana and into Final Four

Aari McDonald scored 33 points and No. 3 seed Arizona beat fourth-seeded Indiana 66-53 to earn its first trip to the Final Four of the women's NCAA Tournament.
Arizona's Aari McDonald reacts after making a basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana in the Elite Eight round of the Women's NCAA tournament Monday, March 29, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Aari McDonald scored 33 points and No. 3 seed Arizona beat fourth-seeded Indiana 66-53 to earn its first trip to the Final Four of the women's NCAA Tournament.

McDonald did everything for the Wildcats, from slashing drives to a banked-in 3-pointer. 

She briefly left the game with a twisted ankle with 2:35 left, but limped back on and scored six more points. 

Arizona advanced to Friday's national semifinal against top-seeded UConn. 

Mackenzie Holmes scored 20 points for Indiana, which was playing its first Elite Eight game.

For Arizona coach and former Storm forward Adia Barnes, it's her first trip to the Final Four as a coach.