McDonald powers Arizona past Indiana and into Final Four

Aari McDonald scored 33 points and No. 3 seed Arizona beat fourth-seeded Indiana 66-53 to earn its first trip to the Final Four of the women's NCAA Tournament.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Aari McDonald scored 33 points and No. 3 seed Arizona beat fourth-seeded Indiana 66-53 to earn its first trip to the Final Four of the women's NCAA Tournament.

McDonald did everything for the Wildcats, from slashing drives to a banked-in 3-pointer.

She briefly left the game with a twisted ankle with 2:35 left, but limped back on and scored six more points.

Arizona advanced to Friday's national semifinal against top-seeded UConn.

Mackenzie Holmes scored 20 points for Indiana, which was playing its first Elite Eight game.