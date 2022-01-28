x
Lack of detailed NIL rules challenges NCAA enforcement

NCAA enforcement has inquired about how college athletes are earning money off their names, images and likenesses at multiple schools.
FILE - The national office of the NCAA in Indianapolis is shown on March 12, 2020. NCAA enforcement has inquired about how college athletes are earning money off their names, images and likenesses at multiple schools as it attempts to police activities that are ungoverned by detailed and uniform rules. NCAA Vice President of Enforcement Jon Duncan told the Associated Press that letters of inquiry have gone out over the last few months. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

It is trying to police activities that are unregulated by detailed rules. 

NCAA Vice President of Enforcement Jon Duncan tells The Associated Press that letters of inquiry have gone out over the last few months. 

Duncan said the letters are not indicative of the opening of a formal investigation. 

While the NCAA has no NIL-specific bylaws, the deals must still adhere to existing rules that prohibit recruiting inducements and athletes being paid solely for playing or for performance.

