Kispert, No. 1 Gonzaga rolls over most recent champ Virginia, 98-75

Corey Kispert recorded career highs with 32 points and nine 3-pointers, leading No. 1 Gonzaga to a 98-75 romp over 16th-ranked Virginia.
Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert (24) reacts after making a 3-point basket against Virginia during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Corey Kispert recorded career highs with 32 points and nine 3-pointers, leading No. 1 Gonzaga to a 98-75 romp over 16th-ranked Virginia, the most recent NCAA champion.

The game at a neutral site in Texas was essentially the Zags' replacement for what was supposed to be a 1-2 matchup against Baylor in early December in Indianapolis. 

That game was called off over COVID-19 issues. Gonzaga ended up on national TV on CBS in Baylor's home state instead in its fourth game since a five-game pause because of the coronavirus.