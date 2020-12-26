Kispert, No. 1 Gonzaga rolls over most recent champ Virginia, 98-75

Corey Kispert recorded career highs with 32 points and nine 3-pointers, leading No. 1 Gonzaga to a 98-75 romp over 16th-ranked Virginia.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Corey Kispert recorded career highs with 32 points and nine 3-pointers, leading No. 1 Gonzaga to a 98-75 romp over 16th-ranked Virginia, the most recent NCAA champion.

32 points. 9/13 from deep. Ties the @ZagMBB record for made threes in a game. Corey Kispert is out of his mind today. pic.twitter.com/WxeJmFPhoS — CBS Sports CBB (@CBSSportsCBB) December 26, 2020

The game at a neutral site in Texas was essentially the Zags' replacement for what was supposed to be a 1-2 matchup against Baylor in early December in Indianapolis.