SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Corey Kispert scored 27 points as No. 1 Gonzaga beat Northwestern State of Louisiana 95-57 in the Bulldogs' home opener.

Anton Watson scored 15 points for Gonzaga, while Jalen Suggs added 12 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Carvell Teasett scored 16 points and Jairus Roberson 12 for Northwestern State, which is picked to finish near the bottom of the Southland Conference.