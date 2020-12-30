Kispert, Ayayi lead No. 1 Gonzaga over Dixie State 112-67

Corey Kispert scored 25 points, Joel Ayayi added 21 points and 11 rebounds, and top-ranked Gonzaga beat short-handed Dixie State 112-67.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Corey Kispert scored 25 points, Joel Ayayi added 21 points and 11 rebounds, and top-ranked Gonzaga beat short-handed Dixie State 112-67.

Oumar Ballo added 17 points on 6-of-6 shooting for Gonzaga, which has won 43 consecutive home games, the longest streak in the nation.

Never in doubt. On to @wcchoops play next 😎 pic.twitter.com/t7352CkHHV — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) December 30, 2020

Cameron Gooden scored 20 points, Jacob Nicholds had 11 and Jacob Greene 10 for Dixie State, which is in the first year of its transition to Division I basketball.