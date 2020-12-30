Kispert, Ayayi lead No. 1 Gonzaga over Dixie State 112-67

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Corey Kispert scored 25 points, Joel Ayayi added 21 points and 11 rebounds, and top-ranked Gonzaga beat short-handed Dixie State 112-67.
Oumar Ballo added 17 points on 6-of-6 shooting for Gonzaga, which has won 43 consecutive home games, the longest streak in the nation.
Cameron Gooden scored 20 points, Jacob Nicholds had 11 and Jacob Greene 10 for Dixie State, which is in the first year of its transition to Division I basketball.
The Trailblazers were down to nine players because of COVID-19 protocols and injuries.