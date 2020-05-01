Killie Tillie scored 20 points and blocked a potential tying shot in the closing seconds to help top-ranked Gonzaga beat Pepperdine 75-70 for its 32nd consecutive home win, longest streak in the nation.

Filip Petrusev scored 16 points and Joel Ayayi had 12 for Gonzaga. The Bulldogs have the longest home winning streak in the country.

They has won eight consecutive overall since losing to Michigan.

Colbey Ross scored 24 points for Pepperdine. The Waves have has lost 38 straight games to Gonzaga since their last win in 2002.